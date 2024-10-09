Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt increases grants for minority educational institutions

Maharashtra govt increases grants for minority educational institutions

Updated on: 09 October,2024 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

Officials claim this move aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities at private schools, aided and non-aided institutions, junior colleges, municipal schools, and schools for the disabled that primarily serve students from religious minority communities

Maharashtra govt increases grants for minority educational institutions

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra govt increases grants for minority educational institutions
x
00:00

In a significant boost for educational institutions with minority status, the Maharashtra government has announced an increase in grants from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per institution. Officials claim this move aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities at private schools, aided and non-aided institutions, junior colleges, municipal schools, and schools for the disabled that primarily serve students from religious minority communities.


The decision was formalized in a government order issued on October 7, 2024, by the Minority Development Department of the Maharashtra government. The order outlines the government's approval to increase the financial aid, which was previously capped at Rs 2 lakh. The grant aims to improve basic infrastructure such as classrooms, sanitation, and accessibility, ensuring better learning environments for students in these institutions.


This policy applies to both urban and rural institutions across Maharashtra, including municipal councils, municipal corporations, and metropolitan schools. The increase in funding is expected to support ongoing efforts to provide equal educational opportunities for students from minority communities, as mandated by the government's development programs.


The government's decision follows a recommendation by district officials who conducted a thorough review of the needs of these institutions. The increased grants will allow them to undertake essential improvements and expansions. This policy update comes after deliberation in a state cabinet meeting held on October 4, 2024.

A senior official from the Minority Development Department confirmed that eligibility criteria, procedures, and other conditions from the original 2015 order remain unchanged.

"This decision has been widely welcomed by educationists and representatives of minority institutions, who believe it will help bridge the gap in resources and infrastructure, ultimately benefiting thousands of students across the state. We have got a good response," the official said.

With this initiative, the state government claims it is reaffirming its commitment to ensuring inclusive education for all communities in Maharashtra, with a particular focus on uplifting minority groups through enhanced resources and support.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra mumbai mumbai news Education Education System

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK