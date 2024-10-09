Officials claim this move aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities at private schools, aided and non-aided institutions, junior colleges, municipal schools, and schools for the disabled that primarily serve students from religious minority communities

Representational Image

In a significant boost for educational institutions with minority status, the Maharashtra government has announced an increase in grants from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per institution. Officials claim this move aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities at private schools, aided and non-aided institutions, junior colleges, municipal schools, and schools for the disabled that primarily serve students from religious minority communities.

The decision was formalized in a government order issued on October 7, 2024, by the Minority Development Department of the Maharashtra government. The order outlines the government's approval to increase the financial aid, which was previously capped at Rs 2 lakh. The grant aims to improve basic infrastructure such as classrooms, sanitation, and accessibility, ensuring better learning environments for students in these institutions.

This policy applies to both urban and rural institutions across Maharashtra, including municipal councils, municipal corporations, and metropolitan schools. The increase in funding is expected to support ongoing efforts to provide equal educational opportunities for students from minority communities, as mandated by the government's development programs.

The government's decision follows a recommendation by district officials who conducted a thorough review of the needs of these institutions. The increased grants will allow them to undertake essential improvements and expansions. This policy update comes after deliberation in a state cabinet meeting held on October 4, 2024.

A senior official from the Minority Development Department confirmed that eligibility criteria, procedures, and other conditions from the original 2015 order remain unchanged.

"This decision has been widely welcomed by educationists and representatives of minority institutions, who believe it will help bridge the gap in resources and infrastructure, ultimately benefiting thousands of students across the state. We have got a good response," the official said.

With this initiative, the state government claims it is reaffirming its commitment to ensuring inclusive education for all communities in Maharashtra, with a particular focus on uplifting minority groups through enhanced resources and support.