Taking cognisance of a Mumbai parent’s complaint, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for verification of Badruddin Tyabji Urdu school’s credentials

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Deputy education officer to inspect controversial school in Mumbai

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has ordered the education inspector to conduct an inspection of Badruddin Tayabji Urdu High School under Anjuman-I-Islam Trust in Mumbai. The child rights’ authority has sought the report after it took cognisance of a complaint by a parent who has alleged that the school is operating illegally.

Zahid Hussain Idrisi, the parent, has claimed that the school has been functioning without the necessary educational approvals and thus misleading the government, parents, and students. Idrisi has claimed in his complaint that the school is not recognized under the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education), which was confirmed through a Right to Information (RTI) reply.

Idrisi had requested the commission to take cognizance, order a thorough probe including a physical inspection of the school. The complaint emphasises the need for the commission to ensure that the school complies with educational regulations.

“Upon discovering the fraudulent operations of the so-called Badruddin Tayyabji Urdu High School under the banner of Anjuman-e-Islam, I raised concerns with the education department. Despite clear evidence, the matter was overlooked. My persistence led to the eventual exposure of the deceit. My exposure was done not only to protect the rights of parents and students, but to uphold the integrity of our educational system,” said Idrisi.

He added: “After closely examining the school's diary, website, and admission ads, I realised that Anjuman-e-Islam was running a school named Badruddin Tayyabji Urdu High School, which was neither recognized by the government nor listed in official educational records. Shocked by this deceit, I filed a complaint in 2019 demanding a thorough investigation. Despite the principal’s admission of error then and the initial inquiry by the then education inspector, there were issues which were ignored by the department. Earlier this year we filed an RTI which confirmed everything.”

Following the complaint by Idrisi, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the education officer of south zone to investigate and to submit a report within seven days. The education officer Devidas Mahajan on Wednesday instructed the deputy education inspector to conduct an inspection in the matter and submit the report at the earliest.

Nitin Dalvi, president of the NGO Maharashtra Rajya Vidyarthi, Palak, Shikshak Mahasangh, who is helping the parent in the case told mid-day: “Following the filing of a complaint against the Anjuman-e-Islam institution for operating a bogus grant-aided school named Badruddin Tayyabji Urdu High School, the institution swiftly removed the school's name from its website on August 2. This prompt action by Anjuman-e-Islam suggests an acknowledgment of the allegations, highlighting that the school may indeed have been operating without proper authorisation. If at all this school is receiving government aid as claimed by the management, then why is their name not in the UDISE list?”

Mahajan told mid-day that the allegations are of serious nature and needs to be investigated. “Our deputy education officer will conduct an investigation in the matter and will submit a report regarding the same in a week’s time,” said Mahajan and added that having a UDISE number is mandatory.

Despite calls and text messages, the officer-bearer of Anjuman-e-Islam did not respond till press time.

2019

The year the complaint was first filed with the education dept