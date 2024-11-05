The BJP leader, who has served as the chief minister from 2014 to 2019 and for a short tenure of 80 hours in November 2019, is now campaigning for his sixth assembly election in the Nagpur South-West constituency. Fadnavis has been an MLA for the past 25 years, starting 1999. The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on Nov 20

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis during a rally ahead of the state Assembly elections, in South-West Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Pic/Officia X @Devendra_Office)

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis criticises Congress' 'fake' narrative on Indian Constitution x 00:00

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday criticised the opposition Congress party, asserting that its "fake" narrative regarding the Constitution has been debunked, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Fadnavis slams Congress

He emphasised that "lies do not last long", signalling confidence in the ruling coalition ahead of the upcoming state elections on November 20.

Fadnavis, in response to a question, stated that if the ruling alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar's NCP—wins re-election, the coalition partners will sit together to decide the next chief minister.

The BJP leader has served as Maharashtra’s chief minister in the past from 2014 to 2019 and for a short tenure of 80 hours in November 2019, is now campaigning for his sixth assembly election in the Nagpur South-West constituency.

Fadnavis has been an MLA for the past 25 years starting 1999.

Speaking to reporters during his campaign, Fadnavis expressed his belief in the support of his constituents. "My constituency is my family and my family have love for me. The people will certainly elect me," he affirmed.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to visit Nagpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to host a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Nagpur on Wednesday.

When asked if this event was part of an effort by the opposition to reshape their narrative, Fadnavis responded, "lies have a short life." Their "fake" narrative has burst, stated PTI.

He accused the Congress of attempting to stage a "drama" that he believes will not resonate with the public.

"The people very well know that it was (Prime Minister) Modi ji who showed the courage to implement the Constitution in Jammu & Kashmir and across India. The Congress never let the Constitution get implemented in Jammu and Kashmir," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Fadnavis on Mahayuti's CM face

Regarding speculation about the desire of BJP workers for him to assume the chief minister's role again if the coalition retains power, Fadnavis acknowledged their aspirations but reiterated that the government operates under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership.

"But, we all know that we are running the government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. When our alliance is elected, we all will sit together and decide on who will be the chief minister," he clarified.

Confident in the Mahayuti's chances, Fadnavis led a significant rally from the Hingna T-point petrol pump to Chhatrapati Sabhagruh, rallying support from BJP workers to connect with voters in his constituency.

Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)