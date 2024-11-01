Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ashish Shelar demands apology from Rahul Gandhi ahead of Maharashtra visit

"Uddhav Thackeray should ask Rahul Gandhi about Congress's role in insulting Veer Savarkar in Karnataka," said Ashish Sehlar

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Maharashtra, Mumbai BJP leader Ashish Shelar criticised the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and demanded an apology for his comments on 'reservation' and 'Veer Savarkar".

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Ashish Shelar said, "Rahul Gandhi is coming to Maharashtra, and I want to say two things with great respect. First, Rahul Gandhi should apologize to Chaitya Bhoomi and seek forgiveness from Babasaheb Ambedkar for his remark about the reservation. Why is he opposing Dr Ambedkar's constitution and reservation? If Rahul Gandhi doesn't respond, BJP will protest."

"Who gave him the right to abolish reservation, which is a constitutional right granted by Dr Ambedkar's constitution? We will question him and demand answers. Also, Uddhav Thackeray should ask Rahul Gandhi about Congress's role in insulting Veer Savarkar in Karnataka," he stated.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to lead the opposition's election campaign in Maharashtra starting November 6, ANI reported.

The Congress leader will take part in a Maha Vikas Aghadi joint rally in Mumbai, along with NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhave Thackeray. During the rally, the three leaders will launch a common guarantee, as announced by Maharashtra's Congress President Nana Potole.

Commenting on MVA, BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, "I think there does not exist anymore an entity called Maha Vikas Aghadi. Aghadi does not exist anymore. They are not ready to listen to each other. Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut are at loggerheads. Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that he won't speak to some leaders. Aaditya Thackeray is doing his work but not speaking with others. There are already 3 factions in Congress."

"They are not ready to cooperate. Pawar Sahab seems to be finding it difficult to bring them together and go ahead. So, I think Maha Vikas Aghadi does not exist anymore. They will disintegrate soon," claimed Ashish Shelar.

Last month, while interacting with the students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington DC, Gandhi said that the Congress party will think of scrapping reservations when India becomes a "fair place," which it is currently not.

He also restated the need to conduct a caste census, claiming that the "elephant in the room" is the 90 per cent of the people who are OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis and do not have proper representation in India, ANI cited.

Elections to the 288 assembly seats will take place on November 20, while vote counting will take place on November 23

(With inputs from ANI)