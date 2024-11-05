Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sarvankar stays in fray in Mahim, all eyes on BJP voters

Updated on: 05 November,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Veteran says he had no specific instruction from his party boss, CM Eknath Shinde, to withdraw in favour of Amit Thackeray

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sarvankar stays in fray in Mahim, all eyes on BJP voters

Sada Sarvankar, after MNS chief Raj Thackeray refused to meet him on Monday; (right) Amit Thackeray, Raj Thackeray’s son. Pics/Ashish Raje

Shinde Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar stayed in the fight against MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit for the Mahim Assembly constituency, but not before drama unfolded in Dadar on Monday afternoon as the deadline for nomination withdrawal came to a close. Raj refused to meet Sarvankar, asking him to “do what he wanted”, because the veteran had given enough hints that he was determined to make it a three-way contest with Sena (UBT) nominee Mahesh Sawant also in the fray.

