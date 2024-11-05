PM Modi highlights BJP's 'roti, beti aur maati' slogan in Jharkhand, criticizes JMM government for 'infiltration' issues

He accused Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of doing vote bank politics

Narendra Modi. File pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that steps will be taken to stop infiltration if a BJP-led government is formed in Jharkhand and laws will framed to return usurped land to tribal women.

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi also emphasised the party's 'roti, beti aur maati' slogan, saying people want BJP-led NDA to come to power in the assembly polls.

"The entire Jharkhand is saying today - 'Roti, beti aur maati ki pukaar, Jharkhand me BJP-NDA sarkar'... When the BJP government was formed for the first time, Atal Bihari Bajpayee got the opportunity in Delhi to serve the nation, Jharkhand was formed," he said.

He accused Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of doing vote bank politics.

"JMM-Congress-RJD have endangered the identity of Jharkhand. Infiltrators are their biggest vote bank....Infiltrators are targeting tribal daughters through lies, fraud and deceit, they are marrying and snatching tribals' land. They are snatching your - daughter, bread and land. I assure you that as soon as the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, every step will be taken to stop infiltration," PM Modi said.

PM Modi accused Congress and its allies of keeping the tribal community "poor and in deprivation" for a long time and said BJP is committed to remove poverty from Jharkhand.

He accused the ruling JMM of disrespecting former Chief Minister Champai Soren and alleged that JMM-Congress-RJD have endangered the identity of Jharkhand.

"In the 1980s when Congress was in power both in Bihar and Delhi and Jharkhand was part of Bihar back then - Gua Goli Kaand happened - the kind of barbarism the Britishers have committed here, Congress did the same with the blood of tribals... RJD leaders used to say that - Jharkhand would be formed on their corpses... The RJD wanted to suppress those who wanted to form Jharkhand, who is sitting in their lap, today? JMM is sitting in the lap of RJD," he said.

He said people of the region are keen to bring BJP back to power in the state.

"Kolhan is again ready to uproot the JMM-Congress-RJD's tyrant government. Everyone is saying that Kolhan is giving to create a history... I am certain that BJP-NDA will form the government with more number of seats than any time in history, " he said.

"They (JMM) have disrespected the son, pride of Kolhan - Champai Soren. The way they removed him from the CM's post by disrespecting him, the entire country has seen it. It's a disrespect of the entire Kolhan," he added.

He slammed Congress over "derogatory remarks" of its leader Irfan Ansari' about BJP candidate Sita Soren.

"What they have done with our sister Sita Soren - we all have seen it. The thing a leader of Congress has said for Sita Sooren - we all have seen it. It's a disrespect to all tribal mothers and sisters. In Mahrashtra also, a sister who is contesting the election, what kind of language was used for her? But the CM hasn't spoken a word over it, this is the truth of the JMM," he said.

PM Modi said he has seen the struggle of poor closely and biggest schemes in the last 10 years have been for the poor and 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the past decade.

"BJP is committed to removing poverty from Jharkhand...Congress and its allies kept the Adivasi community poor and in deprivation for a long time. JMM-Congress-RJD have endangered the identity of Jharkhand. A conspiracy is being hitched to change the identity, demography of Jharkhand. Supporters of infiltrators have become the stamp of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Infiltrators are their biggest vote bank. JMM and Congress are making fake documents of infiltrators... Infiltrators are targeting tribal daughters," he said.

"They are snatching your - daughter, bread and land... We will bring a law to register the land in the name of tribal daughters... They have found another way - they are declaring schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions - it ends the reservations for Dalits, Tribals and OBCs in these institutions," he added.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

