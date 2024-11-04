'Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,' PM Modi wrote on social media platform X. The statement came hours after MEA condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple at Brampton

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the "deliberate" attack on a Hindu temple in Canada and expressed his dismay over the "cowardly attempts" to intimidate India's diplomats, stating that New Delhi expects Ottawa to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."

The statement from PM Modi followed hours after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, which occurred the previous day, reported news agency ANI.

"We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding the violence in Brampton.

Won't be deterred by intimidation: PM Modi

"The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment, and violence," PM Modi.

India has consistently expressed its deep concern about extremism, violence, and anti-India activities in Canada, seeking action against such conduct.

This marks the first statement from PM Modi since the Canada-related controversy began, stated ANI.

An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton experienced a "violent disruption" on Sunday (local time). The incident drew widespread criticism both in Canada and abroad. Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Relations between India and Canada have significantly deteriorated following Canadian leaders' allegations regarding an assassination on their soil without providing evidence.

The decline in diplomatic ties has prompted India to withdraw its High Commissioner from Canada. Last month, India summoned Canada’s then Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was entirely unacceptable.

India underscored that, in an environment of extremism and violence, the actions of the Trudeau Government endangered the safety of its diplomats. "We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," the MEA stated in a release.

Bilateral relations soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament last year that he had "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all allegations, labelling them "absurd" and "motivated," while accusing Canada of providing a haven for extremist and anti-India elements.

Nijjar, designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. Trudeau also stated last month that his government had not provided India with hard evidence, only intelligence regarding the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil.

During testimony at Canada's foreign interference inquiry, Trudeau said that India had been pressing for evidence regarding the allegations levelled by Canada. "Behind the scenes, we were trying to get India to co-operate with us. Their ask was...give us the evidence you have on us. Our response was it is within your security agency. You should be looking into how much they know, you should be engaging... 'No, no but show us the evidence'. At that point, it was primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof. So we said let's work together..." he said.

(With ANI inputs)