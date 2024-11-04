External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurates the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane, aiming to strengthen ties with Queensland and promote trade, while also paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

New consulate to bolster trade and serve the Indian diaspora in Queensland. Jaishankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, emphasising his message of peace. Minister set to co-chair Foreign Ministers` Dialogue and engage with Australian leaders.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane on Monday, highlighting that this establishment would enhance India's connections with the state of Queensland, promote trade, and support the Indian diaspora in the region.

Jaishankar arrived in Australia on Sunday as part of his two-nation tour, which will also take him to Singapore. He expressed his delight at formally opening the consulate, stating that it will play a vital role in strengthening ties with Queensland, fostering educational links, and providing services to the Indian community living in the area. He thanked H.E. Dr. Jeannette Young, the Governor of Queensland, along with Ministers Ros Bates and Fiona Simpson for their presence at the inauguration ceremony.

This new consulate marks India's fourth diplomatic mission in Australia, joining the existing ones in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

In addition to the consulate inauguration, Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane. He remarked on Gandhi's enduring message of peace and harmony, stating that it resonates globally. This tribute reflects India's commitment to promoting values of peace and coexistence.

During his visit, Jaishankar also had a productive meeting with Governor Dr. Jeannette Young, discussing various opportunities to bolster economic, trade, and investment cooperation between India and Queensland.

Looking ahead, Jaishankar is set to co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra. This dialogue is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors. He will also deliver a keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under, which will take place in the Australian Parliament House. His itinerary includes interactions with Australian leaders, parliamentarians, the business community, media representatives, and think tanks.

After concluding his engagements in Australia, Jaishankar will travel to Singapore. There, he will address the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, and engage with Singaporean leadership to review the close partnership between the two countries. This tour underscores India's proactive diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties with key nations in the region.

As per PTI, this visit is part of India’s broader strategy to enhance international relations and foster cooperation across various fields, including trade, education, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from PTI)