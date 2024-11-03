External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that India and China have made "some progress" in their disengagement efforts along the Line of Actual Control, marking a positive step in resolving tensions that escalated after 2020.

Jaishankar notes "some progress" in India-China disengagement efforts. Troop withdrawal completed at two friction points in eastern Ladakh. Agreement reached following discussions aims to resolve tensions from 2020.

India and China have made "some progress" in their disengagement efforts, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Sunday, calling the development a "welcome" step forward. His remarks come shortly after Indian and Chinese troops successfully completed disengagement at two friction points in eastern Ladakh, specifically at Demchok and the Depsang Plains. Following this, the Indian Army has begun verification patrolling at Depsang, with patrols at Demchok commencing on Friday.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora in Brisbane, Jaishankar highlighted, "In terms of India and China, we have made some progress. Our relations were very, very disturbed for reasons that everyone is aware of. We have made some progress in what we call disengagement." He pointed out the significant presence of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stating that many of these forces were deployed after 2020. "We, in turn, have counter-deployed," he noted, adding that various aspects of the bilateral relationship have also been affected during this period.

The Minister emphasised the importance of assessing the future direction of relations post-disengagement, viewing the recent developments as a positive sign. "The disengagement is a welcome step, as it opens up the possibility for further actions," he remarked.

Jaishankar referenced a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia last month, where expectations were set for both national security advisors to convene. He indicated that this would be the next step in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

On October 21, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that an agreement had been reached between India and China following weeks of negotiations, paving the way for resolving issues that arose in 2020. This agreement, focusing on patrolling and troop disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, represents a significant breakthrough in addressing the over four-year standoff.

Relations between the two countries soured dramatically after a violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked the most serious military confrontation between the two nations in decades.

Jaishankar arrived in Brisbane on the first leg of his two-nation tour, which will also include a visit to Singapore.

(With inputs from PTI)