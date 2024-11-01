India, China troops inch toward Ladakh peace

Disengagement reported, Beijing cautious on complete pullout claims

Undated picture of forces exchanging sweets at border. Pic/X

The Chinese military on Thursday said troops of India and China are “making progress” in implementing the recent agreement to disengage from the friction points in the eastern Ladakh border but declined to comment on reports that the disengagement has been completed. Commenting for the first time after the October 21 agreement to disengage the troops, Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, told a media briefing that “China and India have reached resolutions on the issues concerning the border areas through diplomatic and military channels”.

“The frontline troops of the two militaries are making progress in implementing resolutions in an orderly manner,” he said, reiterating the foreign ministry’s comments on Wednesday. He, however, declined to comment on the reports that the Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points. “On this question, I have no more information to offer,” Col Zhang said. On the bilateral agreement to disengage the troops, Col Zhang said President Xi Jinping met with PM Narendra Modi on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia last week.

Sweet thaw: Troops share Diwali treats

Troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the LAC, including at locations in eastern Ladakh, on the occasion of Diwali. The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains.

Rajnath: Next steps await

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the disengagement process was almost complete. “Based on this onsensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer,” he said.

