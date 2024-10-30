China’s Foreign Ministry announced that Indian and Chinese troops have begun an orderly disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh following recent resolutions. The process aims to ease tensions after multiple rounds of diplomatic talks and was endorsed by both nations’ leaders.

File Pic

Listen to this article India, China begin orderly troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh: Chinese Foreign Ministry x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





India and China begin disengagement in eastern Ladakh, says Chinese Foreign Ministry. Recent resolutions aim to ease border tensions after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Modi and Xi endorsed the disengagement at the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

China has confirmed that its military, alongside India’s, is progressing with troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in what the Chinese Foreign Ministry described as an “orderly” manner, according to PTI. The development follows the resolution of certain key issues concerning the border, with both nations aiming for stability and de-escalation along the disputed region.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated, “Currently, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are implementing the resolutions in an orderly way.” While declining to reveal further details, Lin highlighted that both countries were adhering to their respective commitments in addressing and implementing the disengagement agreements.

The long-standing border tensions between India and China, which saw significant escalation following the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, have been a focus of intense diplomatic and military negotiations over the past three years. That incident, marking the deadliest confrontation between the two nations in several decades, led to a sharp deterioration in relations. Since then, both sides have worked through numerous rounds of discussions to find a path toward reducing tensions along the LAC.

According to PTI, the recent disengagement process, which began on October 2, involves key friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted on October 21 that the latest disengagement agreement was finalised after several weeks of diplomatic negotiations. Misri expressed optimism that the implementation of this agreement would facilitate a resolution to the issues that had emerged post-2020.

The accord was endorsed by the highest leadership of both nations, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed and ratified the disengagement process during their recent bilateral meeting. The meeting, held on October 23 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, underscored both countries’ commitment to prioritising de-escalation and peaceful resolution along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

This diplomatic progress comes as both nations continue to explore ways to restore stability and cooperation. The disengagement at critical points such as Demchok and the Depsang Plains represents a significant step forward in easing military tensions. However, despite the positive direction, concerns about the durability of peace along the LAC remain, given the historical complexities and the strategic interests involved.

As per PTI, the resolutions now being implemented are aimed at mitigating future confrontations and enhancing the safety of both sides’ military personnel. The coordinated efforts by Indian and Chinese troops signal a cautious yet hopeful approach to overcoming previous hostilities, especially at friction points that have been sources of tension since the 2020 clash.

The disengagement is viewed as part of a broader strategy by India and China to manage their extensive border while maintaining channels of communication. This approach aligns with both countries’ interests in prioritising development and regional stability, even as they navigate competitive interests on other fronts.

In summary, while this recent phase of disengagement marks a significant achievement for both India and China, ongoing efforts will be required to sustain this progress and to address any remaining or future challenges. The orderly manner of disengagement as reported by the Chinese Foreign Ministry reflects a cooperative stance, with both nations recognising the importance of dialogue and mutual adherence to border management agreements to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from PTI)