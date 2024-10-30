The Aam Aadmi Party criticises PM Modi over Ayushman Bharat, calling it a “scam” and suggests the Delhi health model for a nationwide rollout, highlighting international recognition and issues within the current scheme.

AAP labels Ayushman Bharat a “scam” and demands reforms. Kejriwal urges nationwide adoption of Delhi’s health model. PM Modi criticised for “politicising” healthcare.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent statement that Delhi and West Bengal have not implemented the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for “political interests.” AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in response, accused the Prime Minister of politicising public health issues, particularly in the national capital.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar characterised the Ayushman Bharat scheme as a “scam” and urged PM Modi to consider the health model in Delhi as a superior alternative. She highlighted that the Delhi model has received international praise, even earning commendation from former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Kakkar stated that the scheme’s alleged shortcomings were of concern and emphasised the importance of transparency, adding, "The CAG should look into this supposed fraud."

Kakkar further urged the Prime Minister to study the healthcare initiatives led by AAP in Delhi and called for a nationwide rollout of their model. She claimed that Ayushman Bharat includes 27,000 hospitals on its records, but, according to her, around 7,000 of these establishments exist only on paper. Moreover, she alleged that approximately 4,000 hospitals associated with the scheme have yet to admit a single patient, questioning the scheme's efficacy and reliability.

The conflict stems from recent remarks made by PM Modi during a public event at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he expressed disappointment over the lack of free healthcare for the elderly in Delhi and West Bengal. The Prime Minister also offered an apology to elderly citizens in both states, asserting that he felt the pain of those over 70 who were not benefiting from Ayushman Bharat due to state government decisions. He described the situation as a missed opportunity to provide essential healthcare services to senior citizens.

In his response, Kejriwal shared a lengthy message on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the Prime Minister should focus on studying and understanding the Delhi healthcare model. He suggested that Ayushman Bharat could be replaced by the Delhi model across the country to better serve citizens' needs. Kejriwal maintained that using public health as a point of political contention was inappropriate, especially when Delhi's healthcare initiatives, including mohalla clinics and robust public hospitals, have reportedly improved access to quality healthcare.

According to PTI, this ongoing debate over health policies highlights the tension between state and central approaches to healthcare. AAP’s position is that the Delhi model, with its focus on accessible and cost-free healthcare for all citizens, provides a practical solution that could be adopted nationally. Meanwhile, the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme aims to address healthcare needs on a larger scale through an insurance-based system.

The discourse reflects wider discussions about the structure and efficacy of public health schemes in India, with AAP pushing for a model that they argue has yielded tangible results. As AAP continues its call for the nationwide adoption of Delhi's health model, it remains to be seen whether this will prompt further evaluation or reform of existing central schemes.

(With inputs from PTI)