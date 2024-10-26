Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

"In the Maharashtra elections, the party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will campaign for the MVA candidates. Aam Aadmi Party will not contest elections in Maharashtra," Sanjay Singh wrote on X

Sanjay Singh. Pic/PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. Instead, party chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Saturday, reported the PTI.


The MVA coalition comprises of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP), and the Congress.


"In the Maharashtra elections, the party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will campaign for the MVA candidates. Aam Aadmi Party will not contest elections in Maharashtra," Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said on X.


There are 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, and voting will take place on November 20.

According to AAP sources, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-SP contacted the party about Kejriwal campaigning in Maharashtra. Kejriwal is also set to campaign for Hemant Soren's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand assembly polls, they said, as per the PTI.

In Jharkhand, polling will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes in both states will take place on November 23.

AAP and the MVA constituents are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to take on the BJP.

AAP entered into an alliance with the Congress, the largest constituent of the INDIA bloc, in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, it contested on its own in Punjab.

It also contested the recent assembly elections in Haryana independently and failed to open its account.

The Congress is also a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and a part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (NCP) on Saturday evening released their fresh lists of candidates for the upcoming state polls.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced at least 18 more candidates on Saturday while the NCP (NCP) released a list of 22 more candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

The elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20 and the results will be announced three days later on November 23. 

