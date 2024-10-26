The NCP (SP) list also includes the name of Satish Chavan's who has been nominated from the Gangapur seat. On October 18, Satish Chavan was suspended for six years by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction for anti-party activities

Jayant Patil.

The Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party (NCP SP) on Saturday announced its second list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 scheduled to be held on November 20.

Apart from Chavan, the second list of NCP (SP) also includes the names of Amit Bhaangre from Akola seat, Satish Patil from Erandol, Ashwini Kadam from Parvati, Sandeep Kshirsagar from Beed, Uttam Jankar from Malshir, etc.

While announcing the party's second list on Saturday, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said, "So far I have announced the names of 67 candidates and we will win in all the places."

In Its first list, the NCP (SP) had announced the candidature of 45 candidates for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

The candidature of Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati was also announced by the party.

Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas.

He told the ANI on Saturday, Baramati, "There are a lot of issues. It's a range of problems that need to be taken care. Crime is increasing a lot in Baramati, in all of Maharashtra...In all the villages there are the local leaders who have not been changed or who have not been the way a public servant should behave with the people. And that needs to change somewhere...Unemployment is a very big issue in Baramati as well as in Maharashtra. Water is a major problem in Baramati today. Even though the monsoon is going on, there are close to 25-30 villages that still don't have drinking water...These are just a bunch of problems that we want to work on and we'll start working on them."

Meanwhile, the others in the NCP (SP) list for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R R Patil's son Rohit, who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).