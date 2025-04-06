Former Real Madrid striker Michael Owen, in Mumbai for the Legends Face-off, says the passionate fans and hostile atmosohere make a Real v Barca game the biggest club fixture in the world

Michael Owen at a city hotel in Mumbai on Sunday. PIC courtesy/Legends Faceoff

Listen to this article 'The El Classico is bigger than any English derby' x 00:00

Former England and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen believes the El Classico is a lot tougher than any of the England derbies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owen has also played for top English clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle among others but he feels it's the sheer hostility of a Real Madrid vs Barcelona encounter makes it extremely difficult.

Also Read: IPL 2025: We still look to play positive cricket despite failures: SRH’s Helmot ahead of GT tie

"The El Classico is the biggest club game in the world. The rivalry is huge, the history is huge. I was fortunate to play in virtually all the big derbies in England but I don't think anything compares to the El Classico. The sheer atmosphere at the massive stadiums [Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabau and Barcelona's Camp Nou], make the Classico special," Owen said in reply to a question by mid-day during a press conference before Sunday evening's Legends Face-Off, a friendly football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Owen was part of two El Classicos in the 2004-05 season, the first being at Nou Camp where Real Madrid lost 0-3, and the second where he scored in Real Madrid's 4-2 victory at home.

"More than anything, it's the passionate fans the make the Classico special. The fact that there are very few away fans, makes it very hostile. It's like going into the lion's den when you go for an away clash. Also, in Madrid there are newspapers dedicated to clubs. In England the Premier League is big, but the news is shared out across newspapers, but here, given these two clubs are superpowers in European football, it's just big news. The Clasico is my most special memory at Real Madrid," added Owen.