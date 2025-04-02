Teen Konstas gets Australia contract ahead of Ashes

Also new to the list is left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who was player of the series in the 2-0 Test win in Sri Lanka earlier this year with 16 wickets.

Sam Konstas

Explosive young opening batsman Sam Konstas was on Tuesday awarded his first central contract by Cricket Australia for the 2025-26 season, which includes the World Test Championship final and the Ashes against England.

Konstas, 19, made headlines against India in the Melbourne Boxing Day Test when he took on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to make a memorable debut 60 off 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Konstas is one of 23 men’s players on the Cricket Australia contracted list issued Tuesday.

“In Sam we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first-class level and in the international environment,” said Australia’s chair of selectors George Bailey. Also new to the list is left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who was player of the series in the 2-0 Test win in Sri Lanka earlier this year with 16 wickets.

