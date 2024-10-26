Earlier the party had announced its first set of 99 names. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Chandrakant Patil, were among the prominent names in the list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of its 22 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. Earlier the party had announced its first set of 99 names for the November 20 polls.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Chandrakant Patil, were among the prominent faces feature in the first list released on October 20.

In its second list, the BJP has nominated Ram Bhadane from Dhule Rural, Chainsukh Sancheti from Malkapur, Prakash Bharsakale from Akot, Vijay Agrawal from Akola West, Shyam Khode from Washim (SC), Kewalram Kale from Melghat (ST), Milind Narote from Gadchiroli, Deorao Bhongle from Rajura, Krishnalal Sahare from Brahmapur, Karan Deotale from Warora, Devyani Pharande from Nashik Central, Harishchandra Bhoye from Vikramgad (ST), Kumar Ailani from Ulhasnagar, Ravindra Patil from Pen, Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasla, Sunil Kamble from Pune Cantonment (SC), Hemant Rasane from Kasba Peth, Ramesh Karad from Latur Rural, Devendra Kothe from Solapur City Central, Samadhan Autade from Pandharpur, Fatyajit Deshmukh from Shirala and Gopichand Padalkar from Jat.

Meanwhile, in its first list the BJP had put out 14 names for the constituencies in Mumbai in its first list for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar will fight from Colaba while minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been given ticket for the Maharashtra Assembly election for Malabar Hill.

The other heavyweights from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) include Ganesh Naik from Airoli, Mihir Kotecha (Mulund), Atul Bhatkalkar (Kandivali East), former minister Vidya Thakur (Goregaon), and Ameet Satam (Andheri West). While Ashish Shelar has retained the ticket for the Bandra West seat, his brother Vinod will be fighting from Malad.

It retained 71 sitting MLAs in the first list of 99 candidates for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 and also fielded kin of some regional satraps including Congress-turned-BJP politician Ashok Chavan's daughter.

Earlier, on Saturday, the BJP also released a list of star campaigners for the Maharashtra polls.

The list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other leaders.