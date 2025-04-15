According to the police, the incident occurred on March 3 and 4 at the home of businessman Tushar Jain. Jain reported that gold jewellery worth Rs 21.6 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh in cash were stolen from his house

One of the suspects was identified as Sarika Shankar Sakat

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two arrested in Rs 28 lakh house theft case in Mulund x 00:00

The Mulund Police have arrested two individuals, including a 33-year-old woman with a history of thefts, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 28 lakh from a residence in Mulund West.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 3 and 4 at the home of businessman Tushar Jain. Jain reported that gold jewellery worth Rs 21.6 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh in cash were stolen from his house. A case was registered on March 7, following which an investigation was launched under the supervision of PSI Ganesh Mohite and his team.

During the preliminary probe, the police questioned family members and domestic help, while also analyzing CCTV footage from the area. Over 100 CCTV clips were examined, leading to a crucial breakthrough. Two women were seen behaving suspiciously while travelling in autorickshaws around the crime scene and in the Bhandup and Kurla areas.

One of the suspects was identified as Sarika Shankar Sakat, a resident of Kurla and a repeat offender with cases registered against her at several police stations, including Ghatkopar, Mulund, Kandivali, Juhu, Thane, and Dombivli. Police allege she gained access to the house using a duplicate key she had made. She was arrested from her residence in Kurla.

During interrogation, Sakat confessed to selling the stolen gold to her accomplice, Dhananjay Ramji Verma (48), also from Kurla. Verma was subsequently arrested, and police recovered the stolen items, including a 340-gram gold bar.

The breakthrough came under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region) Mahesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Vijaykant Sagar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mulund Division) Sandeep More, Senior Inspector Ajay Joshi, and Crime Inspector Nitin Khadge. The investigation team included PSI Ganesh Mohite and officers Kiran Chavan, Shekhar Baviskar, Sunil Vinchu, Mohan Nikam, Manoj More, and Vivek Shimpi.