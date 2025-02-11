Mumbai: Two arrested for attempt to murder for assaulting man over parking dispute in Mulund

Rahul Vasant Hande (25), Rohit Manohar Dethe (24) and two of their associates attacked Gurpreet Singh Baljit Singh Janjhua, a police official said

A police official said that two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man over a parking dispute in Mulund in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Rahul Vasant Hande (25), Rohit Manohar Dethe (24) and two of their associates attacked Gurpreet Singh Baljit Singh Janjhua, a police official said, reported PTI.

"Jhanjua was trying to park his car. A motorcycle-borne man talking to a woman was obstructing his path. When Jhanjua asked him to move, an argument broke out. The man called three friends and attacked Jhanjua with knives, rods, sticks and stones, leaving him severely injured," the official said, reported PTI.

Hande and Dethe were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, damage to property and other offences, while efforts are on to nab their two associates, he added.

Doctor assaulted after patient's death at Thane hospital; 3 booked

A 24-year-old doctor was attacked by the relatives of a patient following her death at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint by the doctor, the Chitalsar police have registered a case against three persons involved in the attack on the afternoon of February 5, an official said.

The victim, Dr Nitin Anil Tiwari, was treating a 30-year-old woman who subsequently died, and angered by her death, the patient's relatives accused the medical team of negligence, reported PTI.

The official said the accused verbally abused and threatened the doctor, and one of them hit him with a steel chair and injured him.

He said a case was registered under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

While the accused have been identified, no one has been arrested so far, the official added.

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for assault in 2010

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a 34-year-old man to three years in prison after holding him guilty in an assault case registered nearly 15 years ago.

A copy of the order dated January 31 by Additional Sessions Judge A N Sirsikar was made available on Friday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi G Kshirsagar said now-convict Dhanraj, alias Dhanya Ramakant Todankar, and four others attacked Ganesh Agawane and Dinesh Yadav in Thane city over the installation of a Ganesh pandal in 2010.

(With inputs from PTI)