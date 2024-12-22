The police said that a nine-year-old girl was playing outside her home in the Dombivali area when a man, who is her neighbour, called her to his house and allegedly touched her inappropriately

Representational pic

Listen to this article Thane couple booked for molesting child, assaulting her parents and grandmother x 00:00

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a couple for allegedly molesting a girl and thrashing her parents and grandmother, an officer said on Sunday.



Citing the complaint, the officer said that a nine-year-old girl was recently playing outside her home in the Dombivali area when a man, who is her neighbour, called her to his house and allegedly touched her inappropriately.



When the girl's mother confronted the neighbour over his behaviour, the man and his wife became aggressive. The couple allegedly assaulted the woman, her husband and mother, the officer added.



The Manpada Police in Thane have booked the couple under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.