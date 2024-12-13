Two men in Bhiwandi, Thane, have been booked for stoning and beating a stray dog to death. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

Police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly stoning and beating a stray dog to death in Bhiwandi, a town in Maharashtra’s Thane district, as per PTI.

According to PTI reports, the incident took place in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi on the afternoon of December 8. The accused, identified as Mitesh Barodia and one Bharat, allegedly pelted stones at a stray dog and later thrashed the animal with a bamboo stick, resulting in its death.

The case was registered on Wednesday following a complaint lodged with the local police, an official stated. The police have booked the accused under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to offences involving the killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering any animal useless. They have also been charged under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which penalises such acts of brutality.

Speaking about the matter, a police official said, "The cruelty inflicted on the stray dog was reported to us last week, and based on the evidence and the complaint received, we have taken the necessary steps to book the accused. Investigations are underway, and appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators."

The incident has sparked outrage among animal rights activists and local residents, who have called for stringent punishment against those involved. Several activists have reiterated the need to address animal cruelty with urgency and stricter enforcement of laws to deter such incidents.

Cases of animal cruelty have seen a troubling rise in recent years, with rights groups consistently advocating for amendments to existing laws to ensure harsher penalties for offenders. This particular incident in Thane highlights the need for greater awareness and proactive measures to protect stray animals, who are often the most vulnerable to such acts of violence.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, first enacted in 1960, has long been criticised by activists for its relatively lenient punishments. Many are urging legislative amendments to impose stricter penalties and better safeguard animal welfare across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)