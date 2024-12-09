Breaking News
Man abducted assaulted over Rs 70 k loan in Thane

Man abducted, assaulted over Rs 70-k loan in Thane

Updated on: 09 December,2024 09:18 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The man was abducted and beaten up by some persons who had loaned him Rs 70,000 and wanted the money back

A man was kidnapped and assaulted allegedly by his creditors in Naupada area of Thane, a police official said on Monday.


The incident took place on Sunday, the Naupada police station official added.


"He was abducted and beaten up by some persons who had loaned him Rs 70,000 and wanted the money back. He was kept in captivity in Indira Nagar for nearly five hours. A case of kidnapping, assault and other offences has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No one has been arrested as yet," the officer said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

