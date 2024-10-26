The Shiv Sena (UBT) has published 15 names of its candidates in the party's mouthpiece Saamana and in a post on X on Saturday, it further released the names of its three candidates

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) announces fresh list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 x 00:00

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has released its fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, featuring 18 new names of those nominated from across Maharashtra including Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has published 15 names of its candidates in the party's mouthpiece Saamana and in a post on X on Saturday, it further released the names of its three more candidates.

The social media post stated, "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party chief Uddhav Thackeray has nominated three more candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. The party has nominated Harun Khan from Versova, Sanjay Bhalerao from Ghatkopar West and Sandeep Naik from Vileparle."

The announcement of more candidates for the upcoming elections comes days after the party’s initial list of 65 candidates.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

The party has nominated Aaditya Thackeray to contest from Worli constituency in central Mumbai from where he is the sitting MLA.

Aaditya Thackeray's cousin and Shiv Sena's Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the western suburbs of the city.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe who is the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be CM Shinde's political mentor.

In Mahim in central Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant will take on the Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, in a triangular contest.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded former MP Rajan Vichare, who lost the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, from the Thane city assembly seat. Vichare had represented the seat from 2009 until he won the Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

Satyajit Patil, who unsuccessfully contested from Hatkanangale Lok Sabha seat, has been fielded from Shahuwadi in Kolhapur district and former MP Unmesh Patil, who joined the party after the BJP denied him a Lok Sabha ticket, was fielded from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.

Meanwhile, the newly unveiled candidates whose names were announced in Saamana include former BJP MLA Anil Gote from the Dhule City constituency. From Chopda the party has nominated Raju Tadvi, Jayshree Mahajan from Jalgaon City, Jayshree Shelke from Buldhana, Pawan Jaiswal from Digras, Rupali Patil from Hingoli, Asaram Borade from Partur, Yogesh Gholap from Deolali, Sachin Basre from Kalyan West, Dhananjay Bodare from Kalyan East, Shraddha Jadhav from Wadala, Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri, Manoj Jamsutkar from Byculla, Anuradha Nagavade from Shrigonda and Sandesh Parkar from Kankavli seat.