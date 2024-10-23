Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress, MPCC president Nana Patole and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat met Pawar at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: Congress leaders meet Sharad Pawar to break MVA seat-sharing deadlock x 00:00

Maharashtra Congress leaders on Wednesday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to break MVA seat-sharing deadlock, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hectic last minute parleys among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies to finalize seat-sharing for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 continued on Wednesday with Sharad Pawar playing the role of a mediator in resolving differences between the constituents.

The Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition bloc MVA.

According to the PTI, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress, MPCC president Nana Patole and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat met Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai as part of efforts to iron out differences among MVA constituents for the allocation of seats ahead of the November 20 polls for the 288-member house.

Nana Patole said that the talks are still on over four to five assembly seats with competing claims and the matter will be resolved on Wednesday.

"Today, we held discussions over swapping seats. Our high command will decide on five seats (with overlapping claims). We are deciding our seat-sharing on merit. Today itself we will conclude the Maha Vikas Aghadi talks (on allocation of seats)," Vijay Wadettiwar informed, as per the PTI.

Asked if "differences" between Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over seat distribution have been resolved, Wadettiwar shot back, "Don't speculate on issues which don't exist."

While the MVA is yet to announce its candidates, ruling Mahayuti partners -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- have already declared their first list of nominees -- 99, 45 and 38 -- respectively.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that 99 per cent of work on the MVA's seat-sharing arrangement has been completed and leaders of the three alliance parties are expected to announce the formula soon.

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut also indicated his party could contest 100 seats.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Earlier, the top leaders of the opposition's MVA alliance also met late Tuesday night with indications that the seat-sharing arrangement for the polls has been finalised.

(with PTI inputs)