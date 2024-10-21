Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, claiming it undermines democracy. He urged the Election Commission to maintain its independence as Congress prepares for upcoming Assembly elections.

Nana Patole claims the BJP is manipulating voter lists. Patole urges the Election Commission to resist central government pressure. Congress to announce its candidate list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the party is manipulating the voter list in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Speaking at a press conference, Patole accused the BJP of undermining democracy out of fear of defeat in the upcoming elections. He urged the Election Commission to remain independent and resist pressure from the central government.



According to ANI, during the press conference in New Delhi, Patole stated, "We held a joint press conference the other day in Mumbai, where we highlighted these allegations. This is the truth. Fearing a defeat, the BJP is strangling the democratic system. We have provided proof to the Election Commission. EC should be alert and not become servitors to the Central Government; this is our suggestion to them." His comments reflect growing tensions as the election season approaches.



As per ANI, as the Congress party prepares for the upcoming Assembly polls, Patole addressed the issue of seat sharing within the party and its alliance. He confirmed that Congress would consult with its allies before announcing the candidate list. "We will declare the first list tomorrow. More than the Maha Vikas Aghadi, there are differences in Mahayuti. The issues on 30-40 seats will be resolved. All three of us are planning to hold a press conference tomorrow. So, we will go to Mumbai tonight, where we will speak with the leaders of our allies and declare the list tomorrow—that is our plan," Patole explained.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat mentioned that the screening of candidates was taking place and that a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was scheduled to discuss these important matters. "The screening (of candidates) is being done today. The CEC meeting is going to be held. It will be done soon," Thorat said.



Ramesh Chennithala, Congress election in-charge for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, added that there were no significant differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. "There are no differences in Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are united. Talks are ongoing regarding seats, and it will be resolved soon. We have a CEC meeting today," Chennithala assured.



Maharashtra is set to vote in a single phase on November 20, with results expected to be declared on November 23. In the last assembly elections of 2019, the BJP emerged victorious, winning 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress managed 44 seats. The 2014 elections saw the BJP win 122 seats, the Shiv Sena claim 63, and the Congress capture 42 seats.



As the election draws nearer, the Congress party's accusations against the BJP and the ongoing discussions about seat sharing indicate a high-stakes battle ahead in Maharashtra's political landscape. With both parties gearing up for a tense electoral showdown, the focus will remain on how these developments unfold in the coming week.

(With inputs from ANI)