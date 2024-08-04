Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle

Appoints senior workers to review city prospects, gain understanding of situation in every ward
Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP spokesperson
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has flagged off its Assembly election campaign in Mumbai and appointed senior party workers to review the situation in every municipal ward in the city and suburbs. The party workers will also visit wards that come under Assembly constituencies represented by Shinde Sena leaders.