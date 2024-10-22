The MNS on Tuesday also released a list of its candidates for the upcoming polls

Amit Thackeray with his father Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article MNS nominates party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim, releases list of candidates x 00:00

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has nominated party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray from Mahim constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be Amit Thackeray's debut as a candidate in Maharashtra elections.

The MNS on Tuesday also released a list of candidates for the upcoming polls.

The party has so far announced candidates for 45 constituencies in Mumbai, among others for Thane, MMR and other parts of Maharashtra.

MNS spokesperson and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande will contest from Worli.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will be contesting in November 20 polls without being part of any alliance though it had supported Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Mahayuti and the MVA alliances are yet to declare their seat-sharing formulas as talks continue between the alliance parties.

In 2009, its first solo run had given MNS 13 MLAs. In the outgoing House, the MNS has just one legislator. Raj Thackeray wishes to increase the number of elected representatives to be one of the stakeholders in the game of thrones.

In Mahim, the MNS had a legislator in 2009 and finished runner-up in the following two elections against undivided Sena’s nominee Sada Sarvankar, who shifted his loyalty to Shiv Sena (Shinde) after the party split in 2022.

In the 2019 elections, MNS did not put up a candidate against Aaditya Thackeray, who won with a massive margin against the undivided NCP’s candidate. However, the Raj Thackeray-led party has filed MNS spokesperson and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande from Worli where Aaditya Thackeray is a sitting MLA.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held in a single phase and voting will take place on November 20, while the counting will held three days later and the results will be announced on November 23.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly's will end on November 26.

The Election Commission has said that the last date of submission of nomination forms will be on October 29 and the scrutiny will take place on October 30. The last date of the withdrawal of the candidatures will be November 11.