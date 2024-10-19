During the meeting with the police officials, the MNS president demanded a thorough probe into the molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl here. The accused in the case was arrested but was granted bail by a local court

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Toll waiver at Mumbai entry points is success of agitation by MNS, says Raj Thackeray x 00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has said that toll has been waived for light motor vehicles at Mumbai's five entry points because of his party's agitation against the levy, reported news agency PTI.

He was speaking in Thane on Friday after meeting officials of the Thane Nagar police station.

"The toll waiver at Mumbai entry points is a success of the MNS's agitation. Everyone is happy today with this move. After many years of agitation, we have finally succeeded and I congratulate all workers of our party. But the cases registered against them during the agitation should now be withdrawn," he said, reported PTI.

"Toll is being collected for the past several years, and we have no idea how much has been collected or where that money has gone," Thackeray said, reported PTI.

During the meeting with the police officials, the MNS president demanded a thorough probe into the molestation case involving an 11-year-old girl here. The accused in the case was arrested but was granted bail by a local court.

Thackeray urged the police to record the victim's statement again and then proceed with the investigation in the act.

Even if the accused belongs to any political party, he should be dealt with strictly, he added.

Maha Govt announces toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai

Maharashtra Government on Monday announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai at all five booths, with effect from October 14 at midnight.

"There was a demand for the toll waiver due to the traffic jams at the toll booths," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters after the state cabinet approved the toll waiver decision at a meeting held in Mumbai.

The move comes ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, likely to be announced in a day, an official said.

The toll waiver is expected to bring relief to people travelling in and out of Mumbai ahead of Diwali. Commuters will be able to travel without paying tolls at the five booths - Dahisar, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge and Vashi.

Light motor vehicles include cars (hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs), jeeps, vans, auto-rickshaws, taxis, delivery vans and small trucks.

More than six lakh vehicles cross Mumbai daily, of which 80 per cent are light motor vehicles, the official said.

The toll waiver move would save time, and fuel and reduce pollution, Shinde said. "It was a long pending demand to waive toll at Mumbai's entry points. Many activists had approached the court demanding the toll waiver."

"Just like we implemented Laadki Bahin, Laadka Bhau and Laadka Kisan, now we have taken this "masterstroke" decision for the commuters," he said.

Maharashtra's Public Works (public enterprises) minister Dada Bhuse said between Rs 45 and Rs 75 were charged for light motor vehicles at any of the five toll booths.

There are around 70,000 heavy vehicles travelling to and from Mumbai daily, he added. Heavy vehicles are categorised by their gross vehicle weight exceeding 7,500 kg and include trucks, trailers, tankers and other goods carriers' vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)