Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt announces complete toll waiver at all five entry points into Mumbai

Maharashtra govt announces complete toll waiver at all five entry points into Mumbai

Updated on: 14 October,2024 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This decision was made during today’s State Cabinet meeting

Maharashtra govt announces complete toll waiver at all five entry points into Mumbai

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra govt announces complete toll waiver at all five entry points into Mumbai
x
00:00

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five entry points into Mumbai, effective from midnight tonight. This decision was made during today’s State Cabinet meeting.


Further details are awaited.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai maharashtra Eknath Shinde news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK