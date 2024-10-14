This decision was made during today’s State Cabinet meeting
The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five entry points into Mumbai, effective from midnight tonight. This decision was made during today’s State Cabinet meeting.
Further details are awaited.
