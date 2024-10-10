The decision came ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections which are expected to be held next month

The Maharashtra cabinet paid tributes to late industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday, October 10. Pic/X

On Thursday, the Maharashtra cabinet decided to request the Central government to raise the income limit for the 'non-creamy layer' category from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per year, as reported by news agency PTI. This decision comes ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, expected to be held next month.

A non-creamy layer certificate is required for individuals seeking reservation benefits under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, indicating that their family income falls below the specified limit.

Additionally, the cabinet meeting approved the drafting of an ordinance to grant constitutional status to the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste Commission, as stated by Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde's office. This ordinance will be presented in the next session of the Maharashtra legislature, and 27 posts for the commission have been sanctioned.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of welfare corporations for journalists and newspaper vendors, PTI reported. Furthermore, an additional Rs 709.27 crore was allocated for the Balasaheb Thackeray Turmeric Research Centre in Hingoli district.

A proposal was approved for the non-profit organisation Sulabh International to provide toilets and restrooms across all 57 government hospitals in the state.

According to PTI, government land in Akse and Malwani in Mumbai’s western suburbs will be designated for the Dharavi redevelopment project, with housing to be provided for ineligible slum-dwellers across 140 acres. The cabinet also agreed to provide housing for government employees residing in the Bandra government colony in Mumbai.

African safari to be introduced in Nagpur zoo

To enhance library culture in Maharashtra, the state plans to amend the Public Libraries Act. The cabinet has also greenlighted the construction of the Jalna-Nanded expressway, which will connect to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor, along with several irrigation projects in Saoner, Kankavli, Rajapur, Ambernath, Jihe Kathapur, and Latur.

In a move to support early childhood education, anganwadi centres in the state will be permitted to establish day-care facilities. Additionally, an African safari will be introduced at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur.

The working capital of the Maulana Azad Financial Corporation will be increased from Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. The honorarium for Madarsa teachers holding a D.Ed degree will rise from Rs 6,000 to Rs 16,000, while salaries for teachers with BA, B.Ed, or B.Sc degrees will increase from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000.

Finally, the government will launch the Maharashtra State International Employment and Skill Advancement Company, which will implement a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the German state of Baden-Württemberg to create job opportunities for Maharashtra’s youth. The company will have a working capital of Rs 3 crore, and over 27,000 applications have been received, with scrutiny completed for 10,000 of those applications, according to the release.

(With PTI inputs)