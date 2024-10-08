In August, Uddhav Thackeray had insisted on deciding MVA's CM face first rather than going by the logic of who wins most seats

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that he will support any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) to "save" Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

Addressing an event, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also accused the state government of setting fake narratives in the state through advertisements, ahead of the assembly polls which are likely to be held next month.

Taking a dig at the Mahayuti government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme, under which Rs 1,500 is given to eligible women in the state, Uddhav Thackeray claimed the government is trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme).

"My party will support any CM face declared by the Congress or NCP (SP) to save Maharashtra," Uddhav Thackeray said, according to the PTI.

In August, Uddhav Thackeray had insisted on deciding MVA's chief ministerial face first rather than going by the logic of who wins most seats, and asserted that he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP).

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had then said Uddhav Thackeray showed largeness of heart (by extending support to anyone the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dims fit for the CM's post).

It was not pressure politics. This stand benefits Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut had said.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

Ahead of the polls in the state, last month, the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had also met representatives of all political parties to seek their suggestions for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.

At a review meeting with the state chief secretary and director general of police, officials were told to ensure all assured minimum facilities at polling stations, including benches, fans, drinking water and shed.

The Commission said it will act strictly on any complaints of voter inconvenience on poll day. Officials were told to ensure proper queue management at polling stations, the sources said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)