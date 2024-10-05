130 companies take part; UBT criticises state government’s“miserable failure” in tackling unemployment

Aspirants lined up for job interviews at the Mega Job Fair organised by Anil Parab and Uddhav Thackeray. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Our Shiv Sena is committed to providing employment opportunities to the youth and empowering them to become independent. In contrast, the ‘khokhe sarkar’ (mocking the ruling party) has reversed the progress symbolised by ‘Mulgi Shikli, Pragati Zhali’ (girls’ education spells progress),” said Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), while addressing the youth at a mega job fair organised by his party on Saturday. Mocking the Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) further, Thackeray said, “They are instead handing out Rs 1,500 to girls/sisters and leaving them sitting at home.”

With an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) organised a mega job fair, putting the spotlight on unemployment in Maharashtra. Thackeray attributed the alleged “unemployment crisis” to the “miserable failure” of the Mahayuti Alliance government currently in power.

Taking a jab at the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Thackeray said, “In the next one-and-a-half months, our government will be in power. Once that happens, all these ‘gaddars’ (traitors) in the current government will be jobless and unemployed. While we are helping the youth get jobs, Anil (referring to Anil Parab), these traitors should not be given jobs at all. They will come to us seeking employment as they won’t have any after shifting companies and industries out of Maharashtra, but we will not entertain them.”

Speaking at the event, senior Shiv Sena leader and MLC Anil Parab echoed the concerns about unemployment under the Mahayuti government. “Unemployment has skyrocketed, and many industries have been shifted to neighbouring states,” Parab said. Parab expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would soon return to power in Maharashtra. “Once we are in power, our government will prioritise providing jobs to the youth and filling government vacancies,” he said.

Parab also said, “We have already confirmed 12,000 jobs through this fair. As candidates arrive, their documents will be reviewed, and they will be shortlisted based on qualifications. No one will be disappointed. This is just the first phase of my promise; we will continue organising such fairs every year,” he added.

Major companies like Hinduja, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Edelweiss Tokio Insurance, SBI, Bajaj, Tata AIG, Airtel, ICICI Lombard, 90Plus management and Dr Reddy’s Foundation were present at the fair. Selected candidates received on-the-spot shortlisting letters. “These shortlisting letters are not the final job offers,” clarified the committee member. “Once candidates receive these letters, they must report to the respective companies for further recruitment processes. The final offer letters will be issued by the companies after their details have been verified,” he added.

Youth speak

Komal Kekan, BCA student

“They didn’t conduct proper interviews at any of the desks I visited. They just took our details, asked for self-introductions, and after reviewing our resumes and educational documents, and handed us shortlisting letters. They informed us that the second round of interviews will be held at the respective companies on Monday. They gave me an estimated salary figure but mentioned that it might change after the second round. I was shortlisted for the position of Dot Net Developer at Kubic Technology”

Omkar Kamble, Insurance professional

“I worked at Magma HDI General Insurance for three months in the policy booking department, and I’m currently a telecaller in the verification department at Healthy India Insurance TPA. My current job is in Rabale, but I live in Santa Cruz. When I heard about the job fair, I hoped to find a higher-paying job closer to home. After the interview, they gave me a shortlisting letter, but it mentioned Kalpvriksha Staffing and Recruitment. I’ve been shortlisted as an Insurance Executive, but I’m still unclear about which company it’s for”

Chaitali Hadkar, Student

“Yes, I am very happy that we are getting this opportunity. I have been shortlisted by Saraswat Bank, but we are a little confused as they haven’t yet told us what position they are hiring us for. I need clarification on the position and whether there will be training”

14,541

Youths who registered

12,000

Promised jobs by the UBT