Uddhav Thackeray seeks divine intervention, launches Navaratri song

Updated on: 04 October,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray promised a fitting response to the BJP’s and Shinde Sena’s remarks

Uddhav Thackeray seeks divine intervention, launches Navaratri song

Uddhav Thackeray unveils Gondhal Geet at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a Navaratri song that makes a political statement ahead of the Assembly elections. He promised the BJP and Shinde Sena a strong response to their allegations, at the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.


“Navaratri is about celebrating Jagadamba who exterminated the asuras. This is a song for the lawlessness that we see today. The song prays that Jagdamba hands a mashal to the women for the purpose of destroying evil,” he said, adding that it was a political song that commented on the current situation.


Thackeray said at a media conference at Dadar’s Shiv Sena Bhavan that his party had been fighting for justice in the court for two to three years but to no avail. “Now we are going to the people’s court with this song which is an appeal to the Goddess Durga Mata, who has always come to the distressed people’s aid.” He promised a response to the BJP’s and Shinde Sena’s remarks. “It will be ‘sau sunar ki, ek lohar ki,” he stated further.


