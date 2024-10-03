Uddhav Thackeray said that his party has been fighting for justice in court and now his party is going to the people's court with this song

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks divine intervention, launches Navratri song x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a Navratri song that makes a political statement in its apolitical form.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song has the traditional format of a Gondhal song (ballads to Goddess Durga).

गोंधळ गीत !



असुरांचा संहार कराया

मशाल हाती दे..

सतवरी भूवरी ये ग अंबे..

सतवरी भूवरी ये.. pic.twitter.com/r9OUXpmtpG — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) October 3, 2024

Uddhav Thackeray said that his party has been fighting for justice in court for three years, but to no avail.

"Now we are going to the people's court with this song, which is an appeal to Durgamata," he said.

"I'm confident that the Goddess will come to the people's rescue, as she has done in the past," Uddhav said at a media conference held at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Thursday.