Uddhav Thackeray said that his party has been fighting for justice in court and now his party is going to the people's court with this song
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a Navratri song that makes a political statement in its apolitical form.
The song has the traditional format of a Gondhal song (ballads to Goddess Durga).
Uddhav Thackeray said that his party has been fighting for justice in court for three years, but to no avail.
"Now we are going to the people's court with this song, which is an appeal to Durgamata," he said.
"I'm confident that the Goddess will come to the people's rescue, as she has done in the past," Uddhav said at a media conference held at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Thursday.