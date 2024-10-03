Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shiv Sena UBT seeks divine intervention launches Navratri song

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks divine intervention, launches Navratri song

Updated on: 03 October,2024 02:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray said that his party has been fighting for justice in court and now his party is going to the people's court with this song

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks divine intervention, launches Navratri song

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article
Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks divine intervention, launches Navratri song
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a Navratri song that makes a political statement in its apolitical form.


The song has the traditional format of a Gondhal song (ballads to Goddess Durga).



Uddhav Thackeray said that his party has been fighting for justice in court for three years, but to no avail.

"Now we are going to the people's court with this song, which is an appeal to Durgamata," he said.

"I'm confident that the Goddess will come to the people's rescue, as she has done in the past," Uddhav said at a media conference held at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Thursday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shiv sena uddhav thackeray navratri mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK