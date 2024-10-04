Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally

Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally

Updated on: 04 October,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

But if model code is in place, party will need fresh nod from election commission

Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally

Sena supporters during the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed Shiv Sena UBT to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park but with conditions. According to a BMC official, if the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the state Assembly elections is in place, the party would need permission from the election commission.


Shiv Sena UBT vibhag pramukh Mahesh Sawant said, “In July, I had applied for permission to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. After three reminder letters, on Thursday the BMC’s G North ward office gave permission to hold the rally. But we are yet to receive a letter from the BMC.” According to the civic official, the G North's ward office gave conditional permission to hold the Dussehra rally on October 12.


Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G North) Ajitkumar Ambi confirmed that the BMC has permitted the Sena UBT to hold the rally. A ward officer from G North told mid-day, “As the Assembly election is due, we have mentioned in the permission that if the MCC is in place, the party needs to get official permission from the election commissioner as the BMC permission will not be considered without it.” 


The official added that the party will also have to follow all guidelines set by the Court, including noise pollution norms. After the Shiv Sena split, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction also applied for permission to hold a rally at Shivaji Park in 2022. After the Bombay High Court intervened, Sena UBT got permission to hold a rally at Shivaji Park, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).  Last year, the Shinde-led Sena held a rally at Azad Maidan. Sources said the rally will be held at BKC this year.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray dussehra shivaji park Election Commission mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK