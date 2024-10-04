Sena UBT get permit for Shivaji Park Dussehra Melava rally

But if model code is in place, party will need fresh nod from election commission

Sena supporters during the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar. File Pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed Shiv Sena UBT to hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park but with conditions. According to a BMC official, if the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the state Assembly elections is in place, the party would need permission from the election commission.

Shiv Sena UBT vibhag pramukh Mahesh Sawant said, “In July, I had applied for permission to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. After three reminder letters, on Thursday the BMC’s G North ward office gave permission to hold the rally. But we are yet to receive a letter from the BMC.” According to the civic official, the G North's ward office gave conditional permission to hold the Dussehra rally on October 12.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G North) Ajitkumar Ambi confirmed that the BMC has permitted the Sena UBT to hold the rally. A ward officer from G North told mid-day, “As the Assembly election is due, we have mentioned in the permission that if the MCC is in place, the party needs to get official permission from the election commissioner as the BMC permission will not be considered without it.”

The official added that the party will also have to follow all guidelines set by the Court, including noise pollution norms. After the Shiv Sena split, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction also applied for permission to hold a rally at Shivaji Park in 2022. After the Bombay High Court intervened, Sena UBT got permission to hold a rally at Shivaji Park, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Last year, the Shinde-led Sena held a rally at Azad Maidan. Sources said the rally will be held at BKC this year.