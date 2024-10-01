Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the event and Aaditya Thackeray will be the chief guest for the event, said Anil Parab, MLC and senior party leader

Anil Parab. File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) to organise job fair to tackle 'unemployment' in Maharashtra x 00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to host a mega job fair alleging 'unemployment' in Maharashtra, an official statement said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement issued by the party said that the 'mega job fair' will be held at Vile Parle (East) on Saturday, October 5, to provide employment to Marathi youths in wake of rising unemployment during the Mahayuti government in the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the event and party leader Aaditya Thackeray will be the chief guest for the event, said Anil Parab, MLC and senior party leader.

"Unemployment has increased enormously during the Mahayuti government in the state. Many industries were sent to neighbouring states. While there is a shortage of jobs in the state, the Mahayuti government is sending notices under the garb of pollution to big companies. But what happens next to these notices is a huge mystery," Anil Parab alleged, the statement said on Tuesday.

Anil Parab further said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will come to power in the state now.

"Our government will speed up the work of providing jobs to the youth and filling government vacancies. Our government will focus on tackling the unemployment situation in the state. Industries migrating to neighbouring Gujarat will be prevented," Parab added.

Anil Parab has organised the job fair to fulfill his promise of given during Mumbai Graduates Elections.

"130 companies from logistics, banking, insurance, BPO, hospitality, finance, education, construction, information technology, industry sectors will participate in this Job Fair. Famous companies like Amazon, Hinduja, HDFC, SBI, Bajaj, Tata AIG, Airtel, ICC Lombard will be participating in it," the party statement said.

Anil Parab said that 13,000 youths have registered for the job fair.

"About 16,000 youths are expected to participate in the fair and about 14,000 people will get employment in this fair," Anil Parab said.

He further said that the job fair is being held as a fulfillment of the promises made in the election manifesto of Mumbai Graduates Elections.

"The mega job fair will be organised every year. Since we are committed to fulfill the promises made in the manifesto within the first hundred days, we are organising this job fair," he added.

In July, Anil Parab had defeated BJP candidate Kiran Shelar in Mumbai Graduates Elections by 26,000 votes.