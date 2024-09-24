Anil Desai, who represents the Mumbai South Central district, told PTI that conversations about seat sharing are going well. He indicated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will attempt to win the most seats in Mumbai, which has always been their bastion.

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai/ PTI

The Maharashtra assembly election is approaching, and Anil Desai, head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has declared that there are no divisions among the allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He underlined that the capacity of candidates to win will be the most important issue in seat distribution.

"There are no differences among the opposition alliance partners, as projected," Desai said in an interview with PTI.

Maharashtra Assembly Election for the 288-member legislative is expected to take place in November.

When asked if the Shiv Sena (UBT) would focus on winning the most seats in Mumbai, Desai told the news agency, "Yes. Mumbai is also Shiv Sena's bastion and it will continue to be so, and so will be MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Konkan and other parts of the state. However, the winning factor is important and it will be an important criterion for seat-sharing irrespective of who gets how many seats."

Desai indicated that the inclusion of Muslim candidates would be up to party president Uddhav Thackeray. He also stated that tickets would be provided to fresh and younger candidates, citing Aaditya Thackeray as an example of the party's youth.

Desai referred to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as the BJP's "B team" during a recent meeting with MNS president Raj Thackeray and state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, implying that it functions under their command, the report added.

When asked if Uddhav Thackeray would field a candidate against Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, Desai stated that the party leader would make the decision.

Desai backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks about reservations during his tour to the United States, which generated outrage in India. He stated that Gandhi's comments were misunderstood in altered video recordings. Gandhi indicated at Georgetown University that the Congress would consider eliminating reservations once India became a more equitable country, but he later clarified that he was misquoted and has repeatedly stated that he supports increasing reserves beyond 50 per cent, the report added.





