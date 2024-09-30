Breaking News
Updated on: 30 September,2024 09:07 AM IST  |  Ramtek
mid-day online correspondent |

Uddhav Thackeray alleged that in past two years Maharashtra failed to bag projects and industries it should have to neighbouring Gujarat. Notably, Vedanta-Foxconn had inked a pact with Gujarat in September 2022 for a Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor project in Ahmedabad

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, alleging that since he became Chief Minister, many industrial projects from the state have gone to Gujarat, reported news agency ANI.


"When I was the Chief Minister, did you hear even a single news that any project from here went to Gujarat? In the last two and a half years, since this Mindhe (Shinde) became Chief Minister, so many industries have gone to Gujarat. Everything is being taken to Gujarat. Mumbai's economic centre has also been taken to Gujarat. We are not just fighting for power, but our fight is against the looting of Maharashtra," Uddhav Thackeray said in Ramtek, where he unveiled the statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported ANI.


He alleged that in past two years Maharashtra failed to bag projects and industries it should have to neighbouring Gujarat. Notably, Vedanta-Foxconn had inked a pact with Gujarat in September 2022 for a Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor project in Ahmedabad, reported ANI.


Thackeray also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of wanting to "finish" him and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

"Mohan Bhagwatji (RSS chief), do you agree with the BJP's Hindutva? Goons are coming into this BJP, corrupt people are coming. Do you agree with this? Amit Shah is coming to finish me and Sharad Pawar, will you let us be finished? Only my people can finish me, not Amit Shah. If my people tell me to sit at home, I will sit at home, but if someone from Delhi tells me to sit at home, my people will make them sit at home. After our government came to power, I will stop the loot going on in Maharashtra," he said, reported ANI.

Thackeray also slammed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over the collapse of the Shivaji statue at the Malvan fort in Sindhudurg and termed it an embarrassment for the state, reported ANI.

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It was unveiled on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The collapse of the statue of the Maratha state's iconic founder had sparked a significant political war between leaders of the state, with opposition criticising the Eknath Shinde-led government for the collapse.

(With inputs from ANI)

