Uddhav Thackeray further said that the Thackerays may not be in power but they know how to fulfil the commitments made to the people

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Will you trust traitors as your brothers? Uddhav Thackeray asks women x 00:00

In a veiled attack on CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked women if they would trust "traitors" as their brothers who have betrayed their parent party, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering in Paithan city in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged traitors are projecting themselves as brothers to seek the support of women, an oblique reference to the Eknath Shinde-led government's monthly money transfer scheme for women, according to the PTI..

"Will you trust these people who betrayed their parent political party as your brothers?" he asked.

Under the Mukhyamanti Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched months before the assembly elections, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month.

Stressing justice delayed is justice denied, Uddhav Thackeray said that he was seeking justice in the court of people who are supreme.

"We trust the Supreme Court," Uddhav Thackeray said, a remark coming in the context of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s appeal in the top court in a disqualification case against MLAs of the rival faction, as per the PTI.

Justifying the protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur, the former chief minister referenced to agitations in West Bengal over the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

Uddhav Thackeray said the people have the right to seek justice against the delay in filing of an FIR by police in the Badlapur incident.

"But police acted against the protesters," he added, the news agency reported on Sunday.

"When we protest we are accused of politicising the issue. Protesters have the right to ask for justice like what is happening in Bengal," the former chief minister said.

Uddhav Thackeray further said that the Thackerays may not be in power but they know how to fulfil the commitments made to the people.

"This is our 'gharaneshahi' (dynasty) of honouring commitments," he said in an apparent rebuttal of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism of dynastic politics, a PTI report stated.

Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people to spread awareness about the "flaming torch" poll symbol of Shiv Sena (UBT).

He said the victory of "traitors" in Paithan and Vaijapur constituencies was a blot on Hindutva which should be avenged in upcoming assembly elections.

Notably, Sandipan Bhumre and Ramesh Bornare who were elected as MLAs of Shiv Sena (undivided) from Paithan and Vaijapur, respectively, in the 2019 elections have sided with the Shinde-led Sena.

Bhumre, who served as a minister when Thackeray-led MVA government was in power, is now Shiv Sena MP from Aurangabad seat.

(with PTI inputs)