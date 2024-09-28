Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and criticised the opposition for dismissing the scheme by terming Rs 1,500 a small amount

CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the unveiling of the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule in Nashik on Saturday, September 28. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde firmly stated that no one has the power to halt the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', and assured that the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for women will be increased after the upcoming elections.

During the inauguration of the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Udyan in Nashik on Saturday, September 28, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde urged women beneficiaries to be cautious of the "step-brothers (referring to the opposition)" who he alleged was trying to derail the scheme. "The scheme will continue. No one has the strength to end the Ladki Bahin Yojana. I have already told my sisters to beware of the step-brothers because they have been creating obstacles from day one. They even approached the court to stop it. This brother will not stop at just Rs 1,500. We will increase the amount," Shinde declared.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde promised, "If you give us your support, this brother will not stop at Rs 1,500. We will raise it to Rs 2,000, Rs 2,500, even Rs 3,000."

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde criticised the opposition for dismissing the scheme by terming Rs 1,500 a small amount.

"They didn't offer it when they were in power," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, adding, "Those born with golden spoons in their mouths won’t understand the significance of Rs 1,500."

CM and his deputies dedicate Jyotiba, Savitribai Phule memorial to Nashik citizens

Referring to his 2022 revolt against Thackeray, Shinde explained, "When the time came, I changed the government to save Shiv Sena and prevent it from losing its direction."

At another event, Shinde, along with his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, dedicated the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule Memorial, built by the Nashik Municipal Corporation at Mumbai Naka, to the public. Shinde reiterated his government’s commitment to following the values of the two social reformers. He highlighted the state’s efforts to empower women through initiatives such as free higher education for girls, the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, and the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which aim to provide economic relief and improve their livelihoods.

Pawar noted that Mahatma Phule initiated the public celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary and established the first school for girls in Pune.

He also stressed that there is a growing demand to award the Bharat Ratna to the Phule couple, which the state government will pursue with the Centre.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis praised Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule for their courage in pushing for social reform against the odds. "Without Savitribai Phule, women would not be leading in every field as they are today," he stated.