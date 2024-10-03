Uddhav Thackeray also launched his party's theme song 'Mashaal geet', ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, on the first day of Navaratri

File pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party has yet to get justice despite approaching courts, so it has decided to turn to people, referring to their petitions demanding disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLA).



Thackeray also launched his party's theme song 'Mashaal geet', ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, on the first day of Navaratri. In the song, an appeal is made to 'Jagadamba (Goddess Durga)' to give mashaal (flaming torch which is also the party's symbol) to annihilate the demons.

"We have been knocking on the doors of courts for the past two-and-a-half years. Our hands have started paining. We have trust in the judiciary but are yet to get justice. So we decided to pray to Jagdamba that at least you respond to our calls. Now, we are going to the people's court to seek justice," Uddhav Thackeray said.

In the past, Thackeray has expressed disappointment claiming "delay in the disqualification" of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Bal Thackeray-founded party split in June 2022.

After the division, Sena (UBT) has been a part of the opposition bloc Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), aligning with the Congress and Sharad Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party (SP). The Shiv Sena under Shinde is a partner in the ruling coalition Mahayuti, also comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are due in November.

