Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: GR puts onus for students’ safety on school heads
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Won’t let Byculla, Versova seats go, say Congress leaders
Badlapur encounter: Cops struggle to find burial plot for Akshay Shinde
Mumbai: 129 illegal speed breakers demolished
Maharashtra: Ayurveda students from state get relief for PG
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mahayuti should discuss whom to pick as LoP MVA will win over 180 seats in polls says Balasaheb Thorat

Mahayuti should discuss whom to pick as LoP; MVA will win over 180 seats in polls, says Balasaheb Thorat

Updated on: 29 September,2024 05:44 PM IST  |  Pandarpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November

Mahayuti should discuss whom to pick as LoP; MVA will win over 180 seats in polls, says Balasaheb Thorat

Balasaheb Thorat. File pic

Listen to this article
Mahayuti should discuss whom to pick as LoP; MVA will win over 180 seats in polls, says Balasaheb Thorat
x
00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Mahayuti alliance should discuss whom it would choose as the leader of the opposition (LoP) after the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, quipped Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday, reported the PTI.


Talking to reporters, Balasaheb Throat expressed confidence that the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), will win over 180 seats in the upcoming polls, as per the PTI.


Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November.


Ahead of the polls in the state, the top Election Commission officials held meeting with the parties in Maharashtra during their recent two-day visit to the state. 

"Once we get a solid majority, we will unanimously decide on the CM candidate," Balasaheb Thorat said, adding that Mahayuti parties-- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, should start finalising who will be the LoP.

Though the One Nation, One Election' concept looks good on paper, it's not feasible, he said.

"Otherwise, the government would have held Maharashtra polls with Haryana elections and not taken another month to campaign with taxpayers' money," claimed the senior Congress leader, according to the PTI.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi is confident of doing well in the upcoming polls after its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, wherein it won 30 of the 48 seats in the state. As an individual party, Congress emerged as the best, winning 13 of the 17 seats it contested.

It now also has the support of Sangli MP Vishal Patil, who had contested as an independent, the PTI reported.

By contrast, Mahayuti bagged 17 seats, with BJP's tally in the state dropping to 9 from 23 in the 2019 general elections.

"We are striving to get a solid majority as MVA. The chief ministerial candidate will be decided later," he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Winnability is the only criterion for seat sharing, he said, asserting that MVA will fight unitedly and succeed.

Balasaheb Thorat said that the opposition bloc has reached a consensus on 125 of the 288 seats.

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said MVA will conclude its seat-sharing talks in 8 to 10 days, reported the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Polls congress Maha Vikas Aghadi shiv sena nationalist congress party BJP maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK