Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Thursday that the state government has decided to set up a film city on 100 acres in Nagpur district in the Vidarbha region.

He was speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra.

"We have decided to set up a film city on 100 acres of land in Nagpur district," he said.

Various films and serials will be shot in this film city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

When asked about the arrest of sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte in connection with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, Mungantiwar said he should be punished as per the law if he has done anything wrong.

The collapse of the statue has sparked a firestorm in the state, with the opposition accusing the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti dispensation of insulting the iconic Maratha warrior king and indulging in corruption.

