BJP to reach out to Muslim community to clear misconceptions on Waqf Amendment Bill

At the meeting, a line of action was prepared to reach out to the community, seeking their suggestions, and clear up any misconception about the bill.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to engage in a dialogue with the Muslim community on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as the seven-member team constituted in this regard held its first meeting at the party headquarters here on Tuesday. At the meeting, a line of action was prepared to reach out to the community, seeking their suggestions, and clear up any misconception about the bill.

National President of BJP's Minority Morcha Jamal Siddiqui, National General Secretary of the BJP (Org) BL Santosh, Dushyant Gautam, in-charge of BJP Minority Morcha held the meeting with the seven-member team. BJP Minority Morcha has formed the 7-member team on August 31. The team will submit its report to the BJP National President and the JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal.

The team will explain why properties are given to Waqf and how it is being "misused," emphasizing the need for amendments to the Waqf Board. This 7-member team will talk with the Waqf Board chairmen, former chairmen, and members across the country who will dialogue with Muslim society in their respective states. Assigned waqf board leaders will engage in dialogue with the Muslim community through various means in their respective states.

The team members include Waqf Board Chairmen of four BJP-ruled states Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Shadab Shams, Sanawar Patel, Chaudhary Zakir Hussain, Mohsin Lokhandwala, respectively and two members of BJP's National Executive, Maulana Habib Haider, Nasir Hussain, and Rajbali, former Chairman of the Waqf Board, Himachal Pradesh.

According to sources, a committee of seven members will run several awareness campaigns regarding the confusion being spread by the opposition regarding the Waqf Board, so that people do not have any kind of confusion regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. BL Santosh has asked more and more people to seek suggestions so that Muslims do not feel that the waqf Board will work contrary to them.

According to sources, the seven-member committee will soon meet the Joint Parliamentary Committee chairman Jagdambika Pal and give the suggestions taken from the Muslim communities. The Centre has referred the Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced in Parliament during the Budget Session to the JPC.

