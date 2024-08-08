Waqf Act shake-up: Bill promises major reforms

New bill to introduce broad representation, streamline registration and rename Act to enhance management

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis

A bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995. The bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property. It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities. The bill also aims to clearly define “‘Waqf’ as Waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property”.

Oppn demands Waqf bill scrutiny

Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be sent to Parliament's standing committee for scrutiny after it is introduced, with the government saying the Business Advisory Committee will take a call after assessing the sense of Lok Sabha. The government, official sources said, will not press for the passage of the Bill after it is introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Whether to send the bill to a Parliament panel for scrutiny or not will be decided on Wednesday but it cannot be ruled out, a source said. The Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress representatives at the committee said that the bill, which is being opposed by some Muslim organisations, should be sent to the standing committee, which deals with the minority affairs ministry and has not been constituted yet. The House may form a panel in the absence of the standing committee.

