Priyanka Chaturvedi. File Pic/PTI

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday alleged BJP of deliberately diverting the attention from the serious issues of the country and said that the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act are just a gimmick from the BJP, the ANI reported.

According to the ANI sources the proposed amendments are likely to make it mandatory for the Waqf Board to register its property in the District Collector's office so that the property can be evaluated. The amendments also aim to enhance inclusivity by ensuring women's representation on the Central Waqf Council and state boards.

The news agency reported, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "We know BJP has a habit of derailing, they have come up with this new gimmick to divert attention from serious issues of the country. All these things are coming from sources, no Cabinet minister has confirmed it. As an MP, I feel it is right to react till it is tabled in Parliament."

"Budget session is going on; the common man of the country is expressing their concern over this year's budget. This is a deliberate effort from the BJP to divert the attention" she added.

Earlier, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Chairman Pyare Khan backed the proposed amendments saying that the government is bringing amendments for the development of Muslims.

"Those who are protesting are spreading fake narratives. Those who become contractors of Muslims, do they care about Muslims? Today, such leaders and Dalals are suffering" Pyare Khan said, as per the ANI.

"Those who used to earn their livelihood from Waqf Board, their shops are going to be locked. The government is going to do something for Muslims, so these people are suffering. Our mothers and sisters are going to get their rights. The Muslim Personal Law Board should not oppose the right thing" he added.

He further said "If something is in favour of Muslims, then it should be welcomed. The Muslim Personal Law Board should first see what reforms are being done. Those who misused the property of Waqf are facing problems".

He said that the property of Muslims should be sold to any other community, so Muslims should welcome the step and walk hand in hand with the government.

"Those who built big malls on Waqf land, and sold Waqf property are facing problems. The government is bringing amendments for the development of Muslims. The government did not say that the property of Muslims should be sold to any other community. the step taken by the government should be welcomed and we should walk hand in hand with the government and the country" he said, according to the ANI.

The central government is considering making amendments to the Waqf Act which could restrict the power of the Waqf Board said sources. According to the sources, 32-40 amendments are being considered in the Waqf Board Act.

Waqf Act was first passed by Parliament in 1954. Subsequently, it was repealed and a new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 which gave more powers to Waqf Boards. In 2013, this Act was further amended to give far-reaching powers to the Waqf Board to designate the property as 'Waqf Property'.

(with ANI inputs)