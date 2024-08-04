Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray raises concerns over hoardings on Mumbai Coastal Road writes to BMC chief

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray raises concerns over hoardings on Mumbai Coastal Road, writes to BMC chief

Updated on: 04 August,2024 08:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a letter, Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that hoardings have been approved near Tata Garden and Haji Ali Garden, areas designated as Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray raises concerns over hoardings on Mumbai Coastal Road, writes to BMC chief

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic/X

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray raises concerns over hoardings on Mumbai Coastal Road, writes to BMC chief
x
00:00

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray has raised concerns over hoardings along Mumbai's Coastal Road and written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief.


In a letter addressed to the BMC chief that was shared on X by Aaditya Thackeray claimed it has come to his notice that a 'decision to allow hoardings' on the Mumbai Coastal Road has been taken which goes against the original vision for a "hoarding-free Mumbai Coastal Road."



The letter stated that the Mumbai Coastal Road project, once hailed as a major development initiative by Shiv Sena (UBT), has faced numerous challenges, including cost overruns and delays. Despite these issues, the project was partially completed, with ongoing work in several areas.


Aaditya Thackeray's letter states that the approval of hoardings in open spaces and gardens adjacent to the Coastal Road, which he argues contradicts the project's initial goal of maintaining clear, unobstructed views.

Aaditya Thackeray also alleged that hoardings have been approved near Tata Garden and Haji Ali Garden, areas designated as Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2, where children and elderly residents frequently visit. Aaditya expressed concerns that allowing hoardings in these areas could pose safety risks, especially given the increasing frequency of cyclones along Maharashtra's western coast.

He warned that such actions might endanger lives and property, and emphasized that any incidents similar to the recent accident in Ghatkopar would hold the responsible parties accountable.

Aaditya Thackeray pointed out that there were alleged significant discrepancies in the bidding process for these contracts, suggesting potential financial irregularities and attempts to manipulate the tendering process. He urged the BMC to cancel the contracts immediately and conduct a thorough investigation into the irregularities.

MNS likely to contest Worli seat against Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray

Meanwhile, MNS is reportedly likely to field Sandeep Deshpande from this assembly seat currently held by Aaditya Thackeray.

A home to some of India's wealthiest residents, Worli, part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, is marked by high-rises and thriving business hubs. However, it also contains dilapidated chawls awaiting redevelopment, such as the BDD chawls and police colonies.

Many slum rehabilitation projects are stalled, and some redeveloped buildings have not provided the promised monthly rentals to residents.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss issues plaguing Worli. The meeting is significant, given the focus on Worli-related concerns.

Following the meeting, CM Shinde directed officials to prioritise addressing Worli's issues, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

MNS leader Deshpande has been actively engaging with Worli residents addressing their concerns.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai aaditya thackeray shiv sena Mumbai Coastal Road brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK