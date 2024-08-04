Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray raises concerns over hoardings on Mumbai Coastal Road, writes to BMC chief

In a letter, Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that hoardings have been approved near Tata Garden and Haji Ali Garden, areas designated as Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic/X

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray has raised concerns over hoardings along Mumbai's Coastal Road and written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief.

In a letter addressed to the BMC chief that was shared on X by Aaditya Thackeray claimed it has come to his notice that a 'decision to allow hoardings' on the Mumbai Coastal Road has been taken which goes against the original vision for a "hoarding-free Mumbai Coastal Road."

The letter stated that the Mumbai Coastal Road project, once hailed as a major development initiative by Shiv Sena (UBT), has faced numerous challenges, including cost overruns and delays. Despite these issues, the project was partially completed, with ongoing work in several areas.

Aaditya Thackeray's letter states that the approval of hoardings in open spaces and gardens adjacent to the Coastal Road, which he argues contradicts the project's initial goal of maintaining clear, unobstructed views.

We’ve got information that the bjp- mindhe regime has planned to prop up huge hoardings in the open spaces near Haji Ali and Amarsons Park/ Breach Candy open spaces of the coastal road gardens.



Think of it.

• They’ve delayed the coastal road.

• They’ve escalated the cost.

•… pic.twitter.com/0I3hismfU3 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 4, 2024

Aaditya Thackeray also alleged that hoardings have been approved near Tata Garden and Haji Ali Garden, areas designated as Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2, where children and elderly residents frequently visit. Aaditya expressed concerns that allowing hoardings in these areas could pose safety risks, especially given the increasing frequency of cyclones along Maharashtra's western coast.

He warned that such actions might endanger lives and property, and emphasized that any incidents similar to the recent accident in Ghatkopar would hold the responsible parties accountable.

Aaditya Thackeray pointed out that there were alleged significant discrepancies in the bidding process for these contracts, suggesting potential financial irregularities and attempts to manipulate the tendering process. He urged the BMC to cancel the contracts immediately and conduct a thorough investigation into the irregularities.

MNS likely to contest Worli seat against Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray

Meanwhile, MNS is reportedly likely to field Sandeep Deshpande from this assembly seat currently held by Aaditya Thackeray.

A home to some of India's wealthiest residents, Worli, part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, is marked by high-rises and thriving business hubs. However, it also contains dilapidated chawls awaiting redevelopment, such as the BDD chawls and police colonies.

Many slum rehabilitation projects are stalled, and some redeveloped buildings have not provided the promised monthly rentals to residents.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss issues plaguing Worli. The meeting is significant, given the focus on Worli-related concerns.

Following the meeting, CM Shinde directed officials to prioritise addressing Worli's issues, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

MNS leader Deshpande has been actively engaging with Worli residents addressing their concerns.