Apte, a Thane-based sculptor, had executed the contract to make the statue

The statue that had collapsed. File Pic

The Kalyan Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday night arrested Jaideep Apte, the sculptor who made the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that had collapsed later, an official said

Apte was held days after police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against contractor Jaydeep Apte in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort.

An LOC is usually issued to airports and all other exit points to stop a person from fleeing the country.

Jaideep Apte took advantage of the darkness to avoid police and came to his residence in Kalyan to meet his wife and mother, but the police arrested him, the official said.

The police had earlier also issued a lookout against Jaideep Apte.

"Apte was absconding since the statue collapsed and on Wednesday the police succeeded in nabbing him," said an official.