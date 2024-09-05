His remarks come a day after NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said there was no need for the MVA to announce a chief ministerial face and the decision can be made based on the numbers after the Maharashtra assembly elections results

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said talks on the chief ministerial candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections can be held later as its first task is to dislodge the "corrupt" Mahayuti-led dispensation in the state, reported news agency PTI.

His remarks come a day after NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said there was no need for the MVA to announce a chief ministerial face and the decision can be made based on the numbers after the Maharashtra assembly elections results.

"Pawar saheb is 100 per cent right. This is a three-party government, but the MVA is getting majority in Maharashtra. Our first task is to dislodge the current government. We can talk about the CM's post any time later," Raut said, reported PTI.

His remarks indicate that his party has mellowed down its stance over who will helm the next government in the state.

Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asked allies - Congress and NCP (SP) to decide the chief ministerial face, and vowed his support for the candidate for the top post in the state.

On Wednesday, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who was in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, maintained there was no tussle among the MVA allies over the CM post, reported PTI.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur earlier, Pawar said the decision on who will be the chief minister can be made after the poll results are out. He said the MVA's chief ministerial candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of assembly seats, reported PTI.

Maharashtra assembly elections are likely to be held in November.

Sanjay Raut appears before Special PMLA court in money-laundering case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut appeared before the Special PMLA court in connection with the alleged money-laundering case related to Goregaon's Patra Chawl on Thursday, reported ANI.

It was a regular hearing, and he appeared before court as per the bail condition given to him. The next date of hearing is 21st October in this case, reported ANI.

Earlier, Swapna Patkar, a witness in the money-laundering case, had written a letter to Additional Director (Western Region), Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging rape and life threats to her "for changing the statements given during the investigation of the case," reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)