Sanjay Raut also stated that there is no disagreement among MVA members on crucial positions, including that of the Chief Minister.

Sanjay Raut/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Seat-sharing formula for Mumbai's 36 assembly constituencies '99 pc finalised': Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said on Sunday that the seat-sharing plan for Mumbai's 36 assembly constituencies under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is "99 per cent finalised."

ADVERTISEMENT

The MVA, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), has made substantial headway in its deliberations. "The seat-sharing formula for all the assembly seats in Mumbai is 99 per cent finalised. Nobody will reveal the details. I can say that seat-sharing discussions related to all the seats in Mumbai are over," Raut said per the PTI report.

According to the report, Raut also stated that there is no disagreement among MVA members on crucial positions, including that of the Chief Minister. "The constituents of MVA have no dispute over any post, including that of the chief minister. The next round of discussions on the seat-sharing formula for the rest of Maharashtra will start from August 27," Raut added per the news agency report.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader highlighted that the alliance has taken a cautious approach to seat sharing in order to keep Mumbai in the hands of Marathi speakers, the report added

When asked about the potential of Congress gaining additional seats in Vidarbha, Raut replied, "We are trying to balance seat-sharing. Nothing will be revealed about the ongoing discussions between the three parties."

In another statement, Raut slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Jalgaon, where he was scheduled to honour 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis'. Raut voiced dissatisfaction with the government's emphasis on this effort, noting that women's safety should be the first priority, stated an ANI report.

Reportedly, Raut brought up recent occurrences of sexual assault in Badlapur, which triggered protests in Thane, as well as cases of atrocities against women in Jalgaon. "The Prime Minister has not spoken anything concerning the protection of our women. However, we see that a 'Lakhpati Didi' is being propagated," he added.

He also encouraged the Prime Minister to emphasise women's protection, saying, "First, ensure the safety of our women." Our girls are going from one police station to another in search of justice since the police refuse to register FIRs. This is what is occurring in our country."

With ANI inputs